Body of Mumbai student who drowned in Haridwar recovered, 2 others remain untraced

The body of a 21-year-old medical student who drowned in the Ganga river at Tapovan in Haridwar earlier this week was brought to her residence in Mumbai on Sunday, her family members said. However, two friends of the deceased Madhushree Kursange who are also feared drowned remain untraced even four days after the incident, they said. ''Kursange's body was brought to her residence in suburban Borivali to perform her last rites,'' her kin said, adding some of them had gone to Haridwar to claim the body. A group of five friends, including Kursange, Apoorva Kelkar, Melroy Dantes, Karan Mishra, and another girl, had gone to Tapovan in the northern state on a picnic last week. Mishra, who had witnessed the incident on August 4, had told PTI over the phone from Haridwar that he and another girl took a dip in the river and came out, but three others, including Kursange, entered the deep water to take another dip.

''They couldn't return to the river bank due to the strong current of water and swept away. One of them shouted for help, but we couldn't do anything,'' he had said. All the students are residents of Mumbai and extended suburbs. Mishra also said that Kelkar and Dantes are yet to be traced in the Ganga river.

