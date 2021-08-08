Left Menu

Four caught with answer key of police constable exam

PTI | Kaithal | Updated: 08-08-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 22:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Four candidates, who appeared in the recruitment examination for the post of male police constable, were allegedly caught red-handed with the answer key of the question paper in Kaithal district of Haryana, police said on Sunday.

Amid reports of a paper leak, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had Saturday cancelled the written examination for the recruitment of male police constables.

The Kaithal Police caught the four candidates and the police is conducting further investigations into the matter, an official statement said here on Sunday.

Saturday was the first day of the examination and candidates appeared in the paper across 35 centres in the state in two shifts. Papers were scheduled for Sunday also, but later these too were cancelled.

