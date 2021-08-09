Left Menu

Maha: COVID-19 curbs relaxed for shops, restaurants in Nagpur

The Nagpur civic body has allowed shops and establishments, including malls, to operate till 8 pm on all days with effect from Monday, as against the previous order of operating till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.Restaurants here in Maharashtra are now allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity for dining till 10 pm on all days, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said in an order issued on Sunday.

Maha: COVID-19 curbs relaxed for shops, restaurants in Nagpur
The Nagpur civic body has allowed shops and establishments, including malls, to operate till 8 pm on all days with effect from Monday, as against the previous order of operating till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Restaurants here in Maharashtra are now allowed to remain open with 50 percent capacity for dining till 10 pm on all days, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said in an order issued on Sunday. However, cinema halls, multiplexes, religious places, and swimming pools will remain closed, said the order. Social, cultural, political gatherings and marriage functions are allowed with 50 percent capacity of the venue or 50 people, whichever is less, till 8 pm on all days, while funerals are restricted to a maximum of 20 people.

Salons, beauty centers, and wellness centers are allowed to open till 8 pm on all days, while e-commerce services and items are regularised.

Coaching classes and competitive exam training are allowed till 8 pm on all days with 50 percent capacity, the civic body said in the order.

It also said the inter-district travel, either by private cars, taxis or buses, has been regularised, except if going to a level-5' area, as per the state government's classification based on COVID-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, in which case an e-pass would be required.

