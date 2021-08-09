Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz India signs pact with DSEU to offer Automotive Mechatronics course

The company and its dealership network joined hands to start the programme and train students to address the requirements of Mercedes-Benz technology and innovation. Since its inception, 660 students have successfully completed the programme and have been placed not only within the Mercedes-Benz network but also in the automobile industry, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@dseu_official)
  • Country:
  • India

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to provide a one-year Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics course.

The Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) program is an initiative by Mercedes-Benz India conducted with the help of educational institutions to fulfill the requirements for superlative service in the automotive sector, the company said in a statement.

''With this association (with DSEU), we are extending our commitment to support the government's skill development initiative and will provide an appropriate platform to aspiring students to prepare for a bright career in the automotive industry,'' Mercedes-Benz India Vice President - Customer Services - Shekhar Bhide said.

DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra said the university's faculty, as well as its students, will greatly benefit from this highly advanced course and get insights from the field with a new perspective.

''Many students have a childhood dream to work in distinguished automobile firms. Through this partnership, the university desires to provide a platform for students to achieve their dreams while also assisting them in getting their dream jobs,'' she added.

The training will include factory visits to Mercedes Benz India's Pune plant, which will provide hands-on experience to students and encourage them to connect with industry professionals, Vohra said.

Mercedes-Benz India said it had started the Mechatronics training school in 2006 to provide trained service personnel and engineers to the industry. The company and its dealership network joined hands to start the program and train students to address the requirements of Mercedes-Benz technology and innovation. Only 20 students qualify to take the course per batch. Since its inception, 660 students have completed the program and have been placed not only within the Mercedes-Benz network but also in the automobile industry, the company said. DSEU was established in August 2020 by the Government of NCT of Delhi, which had also integrated ten government institutes of technologies formerly known as Polytechnics, two centers of Delhi Institutes of Tool Engineering, GB Pant Engineering College, and all the existing World Class Skill Centres into the newly formed university.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

