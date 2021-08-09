Book tells stories of individuals fighting for human rights

From securing mobility rights for people with disabilities to abolishing the practice of manual scavenging, a new book released on Monday tells the stories of 10 'Indian heroes' working in diverse fields to help society's most vulnerable live a better life.

''10 Indian Heroes Who Help People Live With Dignity'', published by Penguin Random House India's 'Duckbill' imprint, is written by journalist-author Somak Ghoshal. The book gives readers a peek into the lives and works of noted activists including Aruna Roy, Irom Sharmila Chanu, Medha Patkar, Bezwada Wilson, Bhanwari Devi, and Satinath Sarangi.

''I picked these ten heroes because their work speaks to me urgently -- but there are hundreds of others like them, dead or living, who have made it their mission to fight for human rights,'' said Ghoshal.

''If you are inspired to take some steps of your own -- whether by standing up against a school bully or learning to express gratitude for the people who keep our homes and cities clean—after reading about the giant strides taken by these ten heroes, the purpose of this book will have been served,'' he added.

Stories of eminent cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Shetty, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, legal expert Anup Surendranath, and former blind cricket player Mahantesh GK are also covered in the book.

''These fighters for human rights will do anything to go the distance -- be it refusing to eat for years, leading peaceful protests, organizing the communities around them, or educating the poor and illiterate -- to see that the promises made in the Constitution by the founding fathers and mothers of independent India are fulfilled,'' writes Ghoshal in the book's introduction.

According to the publishers, the idea behind the 10s series was to introduce children to diverse aspects of Indian life which ''conventional education may not have familiarized them with, but which are essential to an understanding of contemporary life in India''.

Other books in the series include ''10 Indian Animals You May Never Again See in the Wild'', ''10 Indian Monarchs Whose Amazing Stories You May Not Know'', and ''10 Indian Women Who Were the First to Do What They Did''.

