Left Menu

Opposition stages walkout as Rajya Sabha takes up taxation amendment bill

We are walking out, Kharge said.Responding to this, Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said it was not the first time that a supplementary agenda was circulated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:16 IST
Opposition stages walkout as Rajya Sabha takes up taxation amendment bill
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Monday took up The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, with Opposition Congress, DMK, and TMC staging a walkout, saying adequate time was not given to them to prepare for a discussion on the proposed legislation.

The bill was listed in the supplementary agenda for the day.

When the House assembled at 3.30 pm after a brief adjournment, Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge protested against the taking up of the bill, saying the supplementary agenda was circulated at 2.15 pm.

He said the members of the House cannot do justice during the debate on ä bill which gets circulate only a few hours before being taken up.

''We cannot support such wrong practice. We are walking out," Kharge said.

Responding to this, Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said it was not the first time that a supplementary agenda was circulated. He also said the Taxation Amendment Bill as well as The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (listed in supplementary agenda) were in the national interest.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray of the TMC and Tiruchi Siva of the DMK too joined the issue with Kharge, and their parties staged a walkout.

In the meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill for consideration and return. The money bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021