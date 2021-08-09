Left Menu

Over 26,700 cases of rape and 27,827 abductions of minor girls registered in MP in 54 months: Govt

As many as 26,708 cases of rape, 37 cases of murder after gangrape and 27,827 crimes of abduction of minor girls were registered in Madhya Pradesh during the past four-and-a-half-years, the state government told the Legislative Assembly on Monday. A total of 26,708 cases of rape were registered across Madhya Pradesh from January 2017 to June 2021, the reply stated.

As many as 26,708 cases of rape, 37 cases of murder after the gang rape, and 27,827 crimes of abduction of minor girls were registered in Madhya Pradesh during the past four-and-a-half years, the state government told the Legislative Assembly on Monday. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra gave this information in a written reply to a question submitted by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari. A total of 26,708 cases of rape were registered across Madhya Pradesh from January 2017 to June 2021, the reply stated. Also, 37 cases of murder after gang rape were registered during this period (January 2017 to June 2021). During the same period, 27,827 cases of abduction of minor girls were registered across the state besides 854 cases of abduction of women (other than minors), the reply said. A total of 2,663 cases of murder of women were also registered in the state during this period. Of these, the highest number of 633 cases of murder were registered in 2020. In 2017, 549 such cases were registered, 583 in 2018, and 577 in 2019. From January to June 30 this year, 321 cases of murder of women were registered, the reply stated. The monsoon session of the MP Assembly began on Monday. Proceedings were adjourned for the day after the Assembly paid tribute to some sitting and former MLAs who died recently and to the victims of the second wave of COVID-19 and the Naxal blast in Dantewada in neighboring Chhattisgarh.

