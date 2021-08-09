All students who wrote 10th exam pass:Karnataka minister

All the students who appeared for the tenth class examination conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board passed, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said on Monday.

As many as 8,71,443 students took the exam and all of them passed except for a girl who did not appear, the minister said.

The pass percentage this year is 99.99 per cent compared to 71.80 last year, he added.

The exams conducted under the shadow of COVID-19 on July 19 and 22 were held on the 'OMR sheet' unlike the traditional way of writing exams on the answer sheets.

The first paper on July 19 was a combination of core subjects Maths, sciences and social studies -- in three hours while the second paper on July 22 pertained to languages such as Kannada, English or Sanskrit.

Nagesh told reporters that 157 students scored 625 out of 625, while 289 students got 623, and two students scored 622.

Last year only six students had scored 625 out of 625, while 11 got 624 and 43 got 623, the minister explained.

According to the minister, 1,28,931 students (16.52 per cent) students got A+ grade scoring between 90 per cent 100 per cent;2,50,317 students (32.07 per cent) scored A grade by getting 80 per cent to 89 per cent.

He added that 2,87,684 students got B grade and 1,13,610 got C grade.

Among those who appeared for the exam were 126 private candidates, who were above 50 years while 287 were between 46 to 50 years.

The Karnataka government decided to hold the SSLC examinations unlike other state and central boards, as it considered it crucial for the selection of the students' stream.

The government had, however, made it clear that it will not fail anyone as the exams were held in abnormal conditions when regular classes were not held and most students attended online classes due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

Elaborate arrangements were made this time to ensure that no child gets any COVID-19 infection.

The exam centres were doubled and transportation of students were arranged by the government.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

