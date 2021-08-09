Global Indian Int'l School announces scholarship for Tokyo olympians’ children

Left Menu

Singapore-based Global Indian International School GIIS announced on Monday a special scholarship for the children of Indian sportspersons who represented their country at the recently-concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo.The GIIS Olympians Scholarship is a special gesture of thanks to the extraordinary sportspersons who represented the country at the highest sporting event this year, and showed pure determination and grit to carry the hopes of 1.3 billion Indians.It will be offered to children of any member of Indian Olympic contingent - including the 7 medal winners as well as those who represented India in the games that concluded on Sunday.

Singapore-based Global Indian International School (GIIS) announced on Monday a special scholarship for the children of Indian sportspersons who represented their country at the recently-concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The ‘GIIS Olympians Scholarship’ is a special gesture of thanks to the extraordinary sportspersons who represented the country at the highest sporting event this year, and showed pure determination and grit to carry the hopes of 1.3 billion Indians.

It will be offered to children of any member of Indian Olympic contingent - including the 7 medal winners as well as those who represented India in the games that concluded on Sunday. This is the first time any child of the Olympians can now study at any of the GIIS schools in India.

“India has done extremely well in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and our scholarships are a way of thanking the athletes and sportsmen who gave their sweat for the country,” said Atul Temurnikar, Chairman of Global Schools Foundation which runs GIIS.

“A scholarship of this nature, not only recognises the Olympians, but also encourages their children to receive world class education and to pursue sports or any other passions they may have,” Temurnikar said.

Under the GIIS Olympians Scholarship, children of the contingent who represented India in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, will receive free education from Kindergarten to Grade 12 at any of its campuses in India.

GIIS Olympians Scholarship is in continuation to the “GIIS Sports Scholarship” that was launched in 2019 for aspiring young individuals who wish to represent their state or country, and provide talented students who want to pursue full time sports as a career option.

The school’s most coveted scholarship is the Global Citizen Scholarship which is a fully paid for scholarship to study Year 11 and 12 in Singapore. Others are the Mahatma Gandhi Merit Cum Means Scholarship, the APJ Abdul Kalam Skills Scholarship, the 9GEMS Holistic Development scholarship and the Global Future-Ready Merit Scholarship.

Founded in 2002, Global Schools Foundation is a Singapore-headquartered, community-oriented education institution.

GIIS is a global network of premier international schools with more than 15,000 students across 20 campuses in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, the UAE and Vietnam including eight centres in India - Pune, Bangalore, Noida, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

