Written consent from parents, not sharing books among SOPs for students visiting Delhi schools

Written consent from parents, not sharing books and stationary, sanitisation of schools and conducting thermal scanning are among the guidelines issued by the Delhi government on Monday, a day after class 10 to 12 students were allowed to visit schools. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on August 8 allowed students of class 10 to 12 to visit schools from Monday for work related to admission and practical activities for board exam, and also said health checkup camps situated on school campuses can resume.

''A written consent is to be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to visit the school. In case going to school for health services related matter, the child should be accompanied by parents or guardian. ''Online classes and digital distance learning shall continue and those students who wish to continue their studies through online classes shall be allowed to do so,'' the SOPs issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

It said concerned head of school will make specific schedule according to the capacity of the classroom and labs following Covid-appropriate behaviour. ''All required measures and precautions like social distancing, wearing face mask etc need to be observed by everyone at all times. Students may be guided not to share books, copies and stationery items etc,'' the DoE added.

The department has directed that there will be thermal scanning of all staff and students before they enter the school premises and anyone having cold, cough, fever or flu like symptoms will not be allowed to attend the school. ''Proper sanitization of school premises, including frequent sanitization of common areas like washrooms etc, shall be ensured. The head of schools should ensure that all the teachers and staff are vaccinated on priority,'' it said. Schools in the national capital were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Schools were partially reopened for classes 9 to 12 in January this year but were again closed in April in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

The government had last month said auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions can be used for training and meeting purposes with 50 per cent occupancy.

