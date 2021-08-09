23 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death in UP

Uttar Pradesh reported 23 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday that took its tally to 17,08,793, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 22,774.

Of the fresh cases, three were reported from Prayagraj; two each from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Barabanki, Kannauj and Unnao; and one each from Lucknow, Mainpuri, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Agra, Jhansi, Siddharthnagar, Bhadohi, Basti and Mirzapur, the state government said in a statement.

Advertisement

The latest death was reported from Jaunpur, it said.

As many as 43 more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease. With this, the total number of recoveries increased to 16,85,449, it added.

There are 570 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

So far, more than 6.76 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state. Over 2.15 lakh samples were tested the previous day, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said that fresh instructions have been received from the Centre to vaccinate on priority destitute and beggars etc. roaming on the roads.

The Department of Social Welfare is being directed to set up vaccination centres for this purpose, he said, stressing that special attention would be given to administering the second dose to such people.

The spokesperson further said that the vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges and employees deployed in school buses will be done on a priority basis.

He said foreigners residing in the state with valid documents will also be vaccinated on the basis of their passports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)