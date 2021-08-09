Online data science program: IIT-M calls for applications

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Monday called for applications for its online data science program.

Said to be the first-of-its-kind, the program, launched last year, aims at making a data scientist out of anyone who has cleared class XII and studied English and Maths in Class X, according to a press release from IIT-M.

The classes for the new batch would begin in September 2021.

''The program provides a unique opportunity to study at IIT-Madras without having to go through joint entrance examination (JEE). Students can pursue the diploma in programming and data science along with their on-campus courses,'' the release said.

The last date to apply for the course is August 30, it said.

Those interested can apply through the website - https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in, the release said.

Anyone regardless of his or her geographic location, academic background and profession can apply, it added.

