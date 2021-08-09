Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-08-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 22:25 IST
Online data science program: IIT-M calls for applications
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Monday called for applications for its online data science program.

Said to be the first-of-its-kind, the program, launched last year, aims at making a data scientist out of anyone who has cleared class XII and studied English and Maths in Class X, according to a press release from IIT-M.

The classes for the new batch would begin in September 2021.

''The program provides a unique opportunity to study at IIT-Madras without having to go through joint entrance examination (JEE). Students can pursue the diploma in programming and data science along with their on-campus courses,'' the release said.

The last date to apply for the course is August 30, it said.

Those interested can apply through the website - https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in, the release said.

Anyone regardless of his or her geographic location, academic background and profession can apply, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

