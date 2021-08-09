SGPC alleges 'Amritdhari' Sikh candidates forced to remove ‘kirpan' during exam for Patwari

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Monday said it has taken a strong notice of 'Amritdhari' Sikh candidates being allegedly forced to remove their 'kirpan' before writing their examination for the post of Patwari at a centre in Chandigarh. SGPC chief Jagir Kaur said the apex religious body of the Sikhs has formed a committee to investigate the entire issue.

Kaur said the SGPC has taken a strong notice of the act of ''forcing the Amritdhari (initiated or baptised) Sikh candidates to remove Kakaars (Sikh religious symbols) to take Patwari exam at a college'' in Chandigarh recently.

She demanded strict action in the matter from Punjab Governor-cum-Chandigarh Administrator against the officials concerned. She also urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to intervene.

She said it is unfortunate that the sentiments of Sikh candidates were hurt during the examination conducted by the Punjab government.

''The perpetrators of this objectionable act should be severely punished. The SGPC has constituted a committee to take further action in the matter, which would contact the victim candidates and submit an investigation report,'' said Kaur.

The SGPC president further alleged it seems that all this has been done ''intentionally''. She said after the candidates protested, they were allowed to sit for the test by putting tapes on their kirpans.

She said that for the Amritdhari Sikhs, the five Kakaars are important part of Rehat Maryada (Sikh code of conduct) which cannot be separated from the body.

