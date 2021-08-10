Parents are guru of IAS officers: Odisha Governor

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal said parents are “Guru” to every child while felicitating fathers and mothers of the candidates, who cleared the civic service examinations for All India Services (AIS) conducted by the UPSC.

Nine candidates from Odisha have cracked the UPSC examination. While five have been selected for IAS, two each have been selected for IPS and IFS.

All the candidates along with their parents and other family members have joined the special programme organised by the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The five who cleared the IAS examination are —Simi Karan, Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak, Sanjita Mohapatra, Kumar Biswaranjan and Bedabhusan. Samir Kumar Jena and Rahul Goyal have cleared the IPS and Sumit Kumar Kar and Anurag Mishra have cracked the IFS.

''God has given greater responsibility to the parents and engaged them for a noble cause. There is no comparison to the sacrifice made by the parents and there is no alternative to them'', the governor said.

Stating that the parents are playing the role of guru in everyone’s life, Lal said they are always at the top of all. He advised the young officers to work to ensure better governance for the people of India.

Senior IAS officer Dr P K Meherda, who is the Secretary to Governor advised the new officers to always go on the path of truth and for the interest of the public.

