Centre to set up 'Indian Institute of Heritage' in Noida: Culture Minister Reddy

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:09 IST
Centre to set up 'Indian Institute of Heritage' in Noida: Culture Minister Reddy
The Centre has decided to set up a world-class institute in Noida near Delhi that would offer post graduate and doctorate courses in history of arts, conservation, museology and archaeology, Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said.

The 'Indian Institute of Heritage' will impact higher education and research in the fields related to the country's rich heritage and its conservation, Reddy informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

“The Indian Institute of Heritage would offer Masters and Ph.D courses in History of Arts, Conservation, Museology, Archival Studies, Archaeology, Preventives Conservation, Epigraphy and Numismatics, Manuscriptology as well as conservation training facilities to in-service employees and the students of the Indian Institute of Heritage,” he said in a written reply.

He said the institute is being set up as ''deemed to be university'' by integrating Institute of Archaeology (Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology), School of Archival Studies under National Archives of India, New Delhi, the National Research Laboratory for Conservation of Cultural Property (NRLC), Lucknow, National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology (NMICHM) and Academic Wing of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi.

These shall become various schools of the institute, Reddy said.

“The Indian Institute of Heritage will be a world-class university that would focus on the conservation and research in India's rich tangible heritage, while offering research, development and dissemination of knowledge, excellence in the education of its students and activities associated with heritage that contribute to the cultural, scientific and economic life of India,” he said.

“This would be a standalone institution of its type in the country,” he added.

