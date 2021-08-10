Left Menu

2022 admissions online application open: Gauteng Education

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-08-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 14:36 IST
According to the Gauteng Education Department, only parents with learners enrolled in grade 7 in a public ordinary school may verify and register an account to apply for the 2022 admission year. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • South Africa

The Gauteng Education Department says Phase 1 of the 2022 admissions online application period is open from today until 3 September 2021, for learners who are currently in grade 7.

Phase 2 of the 2022 admission period will commence on 13 September 2021 and close on 8 October 2021.

According to the Gauteng Education Department, only parents with learners enrolled in grade 7 in a public ordinary school may verify and register an account to apply for the 2022 admission year.

The following guidelines are important:

- Before parents or guardians apply, they must provide accurate parent and learner details to schools where their children are currently in Grade 7.

- From Monday, 2 August 2021 – 6 August 2021, primary schools will verify and update parents or guardians' details, including the cell phone number, Identity Document number and home address.

- It is important that parents provide ONE reliable cell phone number so that they can receive important SMS notifications regarding the application process. This process is very important because, from 10 August 2021, an SMS notification with a LINK will be sent to parents to complete the 5-Step Application Process.

- The parent/guardian will be required to verify the cell phone number on the system before starting the 5-step application process, which consists of verification of parent or guardian details, home address details, learner details, application to a maximum of five schools and uploading documents to the system or submitting documents at schools.

- In Phase 2, parents and guardians will also complete the 5-Step Application Process without prior verification of details. Parents will also need to upload or submit certified copies of supporting documents to schools they applied to within seven days.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

