ASI, school principal caught red-handed while accepting bribe

An assistant sub-inspector and principal of a private college were caught red-handed while accepting bribe in separate cases in the state Tuesday, officials said.

ASI Bhanwar Lal, posted with Neem Ka Thana Kotwali police station of Sikar district, had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant to drop his name in a case.

After verification, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red handed while taking the bribe, Anti Corruption-Bureau (ACB) Director General (DG) BL Soni said.

In Hanumangarh district, the principal of a BSTC (basic school teaching course) college, Preetam Kaur, was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000.

The action was taken after complaints were made to ACB that she had been demanding an extra amount of Rs 8,000 per student for internship.

After verification of the complaint, the principal was trapped and arrested.

