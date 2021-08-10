Left Menu

Nashik ZP official, driver booked by Maha ACB for bribery

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 10-08-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 23:33 IST
Nashik ZP official, driver booked by Maha ACB for bribery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Nashik Zilla Parishad education official and one more person were booked for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau officials said on Tuesday.

An official said ZP Education Officer (Secondary) Vaishali Pankaj Vir (44) and her driver Dnyaneshar Yeole, who accepted a bribe amount of Rs 8 lakh on her behalf during a trap on Tuesday evening, have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act.

''Vir is accused of demanding Rs 8 lakh from a primary teacher over salary issues on July 6 and July 27. The trap was laid after the complainant's information was verified,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 3 rolling out to OnePlus 6/6T

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August 10 launch

(Update: Launched) Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 design, full specs leaked ahead of August...

 Global
4
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021