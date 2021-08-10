Nashik ZP official, driver booked by Maha ACB for bribery

A Nashik Zilla Parishad education official and one more person were booked for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau officials said on Tuesday.

An official said ZP Education Officer (Secondary) Vaishali Pankaj Vir (44) and her driver Dnyaneshar Yeole, who accepted a bribe amount of Rs 8 lakh on her behalf during a trap on Tuesday evening, have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act.

''Vir is accused of demanding Rs 8 lakh from a primary teacher over salary issues on July 6 and July 27. The trap was laid after the complainant's information was verified,'' he added.

