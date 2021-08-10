DCPCR starts drive to boost foundational literacy, numeracy skills of kids at child care institutes

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has begun a 'Reading Campaign' at child care institutes to work towards enhancing foundational literacy and numeracy skills of children.

Child care institutes house children who are victims of trafficking, sexual violence, parental incarceration, parental death and child labour.

In July, the commission undertook a baseline assessment of all children in child care institutes which revealed that 45 per cent children are unable to read in Hindi and 45 per cent students were not able to identify two-digit numbers.

''Hence, a dedicated intervention to strengthen the learning levels of children in at child care institutes has been initiated. ''It is similar to the Delhi government's flagship programme Mission Buniyaad which has shown up to 22 per cent overall improvement in foundational literacy and numeracy of children. The commission aims to achieve similar results in all CCIs of Delhi,'' a statement said.

The women and child development department, education department and an NGO -- Pratham -- helped the DCPCR in completing training of the project team. The training was attended by district child protection officers and members of child welfare committees of the south and southeast districts.

According to the official release, the training was facilitated by the NGO for hindi and maths, wherein detailed curriculum along with teaching techniques according to age and learning level were discussed.

DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu discussed the need and impact of sustained learning outcomes in a child's life at the training programme, it said.

The goal is to ensure that 100 per cent children are able to read Hindi fluently with comprehension and perform arithmetic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication and division by November 2021.

