Hero Vired Appoints Dipyaman Sanyal as Head of Academics and Learning; Strengthens Faculty with 20 New Hires

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Hires include full-time and visiting faculty members for programs in Game Design, Full Stack Development, Data Science, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence and Finance & Financial Technologies • Dipyaman will work closely with the leadership and academic teams to design programs and courses that provide exceptional learning outcomes • Leveraging his expertise in investment, trading and teaching, Shivakumar will guide and mentor learners to achieve success in Fintech and business • Gaurav Singh, Faculty member, Data Science, is on a mission to make upskilling fun and industry-centred ​Hero Vired, India’s premium EdTech company for higher education aspirants and professionals, today announced the appointment of Dipyaman Sanyal, ShivakumarBavamala, Gaurav Singh and 20 new teaching staff. Dipyaman is also the Head of Academics & Learning at Hero Vired.

Commenting on the appointments, Akshay Munjal, Founder & CEO, Hero Vired, said, “Hero Vired believes in achieving quality before quantity. After months of careful consideration, we are delighted to announce an incredibly talented team of industry and academic experts as Hero Vired’s teaching faculty in our journey of reimagining education. I am confident that Dipyaman's leadership will help Hero Vired programs become more intuitive, personalized, and learner-centred”.

Dipyaman is a former hedge fund quant & Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He has been in the field of academics and teaching for more than two decades. He is also an adjunct faculty at Northwestern University. Dipyaman is credited with developing and teaching ‘Finance for Analytics Professionals’ for the MS Program in Data Science (MSDS) at Northwestern University School of Professional Study. He has been featured in the 40-under-40 data scientists in India (list of 2019) and as one of the leading Data Science Academics in the country in 2018 & 2019. Dipyaman has worked and consulted for leading global funds, market research firms, academic institutions, corporations, nonprofits and government agencies for over 15 years.

Dipyaman Sanyal, Head, Academics & Learning said, ''I am glad to be part of Hero Vired, an emerging company in India's booming EdTech space. I am looking forward to working with the leadership team and developing and delivering excellent learning outcomes.” Shivakumar has 16 years of experience in the financial services sector working in Trading and Risk Management roles in India and the United Kingdom. He started his career as a Trader in Interest Rates and Foreign Exchange before moving to Barclays Capital trading credit derivatives in the UK. Since 2018, he has been investing, building and mentoring businesses that produce protein/vegan alternatives. Shiva's experience and background in the finance domain at IIM Bangalore make him adept at ensuring learner success.

Shivakumar Bavamala, Faculty, Finance & Financial Technologies, Hero Vired said, “The opportunity to be part of a company like Hero Vired that's trying to disrupt the space of higher education and skilling for Industry 4.1 is exciting. I look forward to shaping young minds who will redefine India’s workforce.” Gaurav has been in this space for 16 years and has trained several professionals, globally, in Python, Data Analysis Methods and ML. His journey started in the Life Science domain as a Business Analyst, consulting and implementing incentive compensation programs for pharmaceutical brands. He brings in core BFSI experience of designing and delivering analytical solutions in marketing analytics, credit risk, and collection analytics for a mix of credit cards, consumer lending, and online trading products.

Gaurav Singh, Faculty, Data Science, AI and ML, Hero Vired said, “A teacher is a student in disguise who needs to constantly learn and improve, from adopting intuitive methods of teaching, contextualizing subjects or helping students apply the learnings in real life. I am excited to be a part of a team that’s reinventing the teaching and learning wheel for future generations.” Hero Vired has also hired over 20 new faculty members for its programs in Game Design, Full Stack Development, Data Science, Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence and Finance & Financial Technologies. Dr. Anirban Chakraborti, Dean of Research, Dean of School of Engineering and Technology at BML Munjal University; Devraj Sanyal, Founder Partner, Bdec.in and CTO, dōnō consulting; Manojit Chattopadhyay, Director, Kriyetic studio - Art & Automation; Satyavrat Bondre, CTO, Quant Legal Tech; Melvin Manuel X, Software Engineer, BLEEP PLC (Global Payments), UK; Subhashis Majumder, Professor & HOD, Heritage Institute of Technology; Gunnvant Singh Saini, Senior Consultant, Data Science, dōnō Consulting; Snehamoy Mukherjee, Senior Director, Axtria - Ingenious Insights; and Satyam Arora, Head of Personal Health, Strategy M&A and Partnerships, Philips are some of the full-time and visiting faculty members joining the team at Hero Vired.

About Hero Vired Hero Vired is India’s premium EdTech company for professionals and higher education aspirants. The company is a startup venture of the Hero Group that offers career-relevant programs, in partnership with world-class universities to make learners more competent and industry-ready for emerging jobs and professions under Industry 4.1. With best-in-class short and long-term learning programs, Hero Vired offers overall professional development via skill-based programs and courses that are imperative to a learner’s growth in India’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

About Hero Group The US$5 billion diversified Hero Group is a conglomerate of Indian companies with primary interests and operations in automotive manufacturing, financing, renewable energy, electronics manufacturing and education. The Hero Group (BML Munjal family) companies include Hero MotoCorp, Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries, Hero Electronix, the BML Munjal University and Hero Vired.

