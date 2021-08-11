Esri India to skill over 2 lakh students in GIS

Geographic Information System (GIS) solutions provider Esri India on Wednesday said that it will launch a drive to skill over 2 lakh students in GIS technologies in India over the next three years.

According to the government's estimates, the geospatial data economy is expected to grow from Rs 30,000 crore to about Rs 1 lakh crore by the year 2030.

The increased usage of GIS is likely to create 10 lakh jobs by 2025, Esri said.

''Government intervention through new policies like National Education Policy 2020, geospatial data guidelines, and drone policy also provides opportunities for employment and higher value creation. We must act swiftly to scale up GIS learning infrastructure in higher education institutes to build the much-required skill-base in the country,'' Esri India managing director Agendra Kumar said in a statement.

Esri India said it has been working with academia for more than two decades and over 800 colleges and universities have established GIS labs for Core GIS Courses and Research Projects.

The company also fosters GIS expertise through other programmes including GIS Academia Council of India and Esri India Young Scholar Programme.

The government is encouraging higher usage of GIS technology in many segments like smart cities, AMRUT, water resources, agriculture, insurance, land management, and svamitva schemes and utilities.

''As GIS is being used in almost all sectors of the economy, it is important that every student in universities and higher education institutes get an opportunity to learn GIS. To achieve this, Esri India today announced a comprehensive campus-wide programme to help universities and institutes setup and scale their GIS learning infrastructure by establishing a center of competence (CoC),'' the statement said CoC will provide an opportunity in various streams to students, researchers, and professors will have access to e-learning content available at MyEsri Learning portal and guided lessons through Esri's Learn Hub.

As part of this programme, Esri India will also offer faculty training and student engagement programmes.PTI PRS SHW SHW

