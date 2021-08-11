Delhi govt signs MoU with IB board for Delhi Board of School Education

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has signed an agreement of collaboration with the International Baccalaureate (IB) board for curriculum development and improving methods of teaching, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Thirty Delhi government schools affiliated with the DBSE will be covered in the pilot project.

The chief minister said IB has collaborated with 5,500 schools in 159 countries.

''Recently, we formed the Delhi Board of School Education, every state has its own board, the Centre has the central board. People used to undermine our vision for education in Delhi and thought we have started a state board just for the sake of it, but it is not so,'' Kejriwal said.

''The Delhi Board of School Education has signed an agreement of collaboration with International Baccalaureate(IB), one of the highest regarded school boards across the globe,'' he said.

The chief minister asserted that pedagogy of the highest standards will be inculcated in the curriculum of DBSE schools in collaboration with IB.

''The biggest schools of the world and the country where the richest of rich kids go to study dream of getting an affiliation of the IB, as their pedagogy is of the highest international standards, he said.

''They have collaborated with the governments of America, Canada, Spain, Japan and South Korea among other developed countries. All the students coming to DBSE schools will get education of international standard," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal noted that there are two kinds of education systems in our country, one for the rich - private schools, and the other for the poor - government schools. ''If anyone has money, means and resources with them, they send their children to private schools. If they are poor and underprivileged, they send their children to government schools. The quality of education in government schools used to be pretty bad, till yesteryears it used to be pretty bad in Delhi as well," he added.

The DBSE's collaboration with IB will translate into experts from foreign countries coming here to train the schools under the board and improve their quality to international standards. ''We are starting out with 30 government schools, whose teachers will be trained by international experts and models for assessment of students will be developed by them. Under their guidance and assistance the schools will be inspected, verified, and certified and they will tell what the school lacks and how it can be improved,'' the chief minister said.

''Gradually, more schools will be added to the programme, even private schools can get affiliated to the DBSE," he added.