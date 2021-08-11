Left Menu

Dialysis centres set up under national programme made operational in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:01 IST
Dialysis centres set up under national programme made operational in J&K
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has made dialysis centres operational in all the 20 districts of the union territory, officials said here on Wednesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Medical Education) Atal Dullo said the dialysis centres have been established under Prime Minister's National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) under the umbrella of National Health Mission.

The hospitals where this facility has been made available include the five new government medical colleges in Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri.

Dullo said that under the NHM, free-of-cost dialysis sessions are conducted for patients from below poverty line (BPL) economic group.

For non-BPL patients, the benefit of accessing the services close to the community at the district hospitals is being provided at subsidised rates – Rs 950 per session, Dullo said.

He said that the government was committed to provide quality services at the doorsteps as most patients had to undertake frequent trips and often over long distances to access dialysis services incurring travel cost and loss of wages for the patients and family members leading to financial catastrophe for practically all families with such patients.

In absence of a government-run facility, the patients were forced to seek treatment at the privately operated centres involving very high out of pocket expenditure by the patients, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021