Dialysis centres set up under national programme made operational in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government has made dialysis centres operational in all the 20 districts of the union territory, officials said here on Wednesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Medical Education) Atal Dullo said the dialysis centres have been established under Prime Minister's National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) under the umbrella of National Health Mission.

Advertisement

The hospitals where this facility has been made available include the five new government medical colleges in Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri.

Dullo said that under the NHM, free-of-cost dialysis sessions are conducted for patients from below poverty line (BPL) economic group.

For non-BPL patients, the benefit of accessing the services close to the community at the district hospitals is being provided at subsidised rates – Rs 950 per session, Dullo said.

He said that the government was committed to provide quality services at the doorsteps as most patients had to undertake frequent trips and often over long distances to access dialysis services incurring travel cost and loss of wages for the patients and family members leading to financial catastrophe for practically all families with such patients.

In absence of a government-run facility, the patients were forced to seek treatment at the privately operated centres involving very high out of pocket expenditure by the patients, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)