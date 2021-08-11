Delhi Dy CM inaugurates centre for children with special needs

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday inaugurated a resource centre at RK Puram for children with special needs studying in Delhi government schools.

According to an official statement, 31 such resource centres will be launched by the Delhi government in all the education zones of the city so that children with special needs can have easy access to these centres. Sisodia said, ''The Delhi government is fully committed to providing inclusive education to children with special needs. Through these resource centres, all the requirements and needs of children with special needs would be taken care of, and services like psychological counselling, occupational therapy, speech therapy would be provided to them.'' According to the statement, these centres are being started in two phases and in the first phase, 14 resource centres will be launched ''while in the second phase we will see the launch of 17 resource centres.

A total of 12,705 children with special needs studying in Delhi government schools will benefit from these 17 resource centres, it said.

