Left Menu

Maha: ACB launches search for woman education officer in Rs 8 lakh bribery case

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:43 IST
Maha: ACB launches search for woman education officer in Rs 8 lakh bribery case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the Thane unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two staff members of the education department of Nashik Zilla Parishad for allegedly taking Rs 8 lakh bribe, the agency on Wednesday said it has launched a search to nab the woman education officer involved in the crime.

The absconding accused has been identified as 45-year-old officer, Vaishali Pankaj Veer, (secondary), an official release issued by Superintendent of Police (ACB's Thane range), Dr Panjabrao Ugale, said.

Following the arrest of the duo - Dyaneshwar Suyabhan Yevle (49), a government driver, and Pankaj Dashpute (38), a primary teacher in Nashi - searches were carried out at the premises of the three accused, which threw light on the immovable properties owned by them, it said. The anti-graft agency said it was found that the absconding officer owns several properties. Yevle and Dashpute were caught accepting Rs 8 lakh bribe from the management of the educational institute, which runs four schools, for fixing the position of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021