Youth from national capital to participate in Skill Olympiad in Shanghai next year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 14:04 IST
Delhi's youth will be participating in in the Skill Olympiad that will be held in Shanghai next year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University will be holding skill competitions in 33 fields and those who qualify will be trained for the Olympiad, he added.

''The qualifying rounds will begin tomorrow,'' he said.

