‘Hyderabad Sailing Week’ championship to start from August 13

The 35th edition of the 'Hyderabad Sailing Week' will begin at the Hussain Sagar lake here from Friday.

The event being held from August 13 to August 19 will witness races in three categories--Laser Standard, Laser Radial, and Laser 4.7, EME Saling Association Vice Commodore Major General JS Sidana told reporters here.

Advertisement

The event is being conducted as Asian Games trials for Laser Class and has been accredited as a Yachting Association of India (YAI) Ranking event, he said.

''This implies that the ranking of a sailor at the Hyderabad Sailing Week will be counted and considered towards overall National Ranking and subsequent selection for participation at Asian Games,'' he said.

The event will see participation from over 120 sailors from across the country.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will inaugurate the championship on Friday.

The closing ceremony of the Hyderabad Sailing Week will be conducted on August 19 and it will be presided over by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)