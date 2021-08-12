UP implemented fair, transparent process for govt job recruitment: CM Yogi

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asserted that his government has implemented a fair and transparent process for recruitment in government jobs and removed all hurdles in it.The chief minister said this after launching online distribution of appointment letters of 2,846 newly selected teachers and assistant teachers in government secondary schools at Lok Bhawan -- the Uttar Pradesh secretariat here.Our government has implemented a fair and transparent process of recruitment in government services.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-08-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The chief minister said this after launching online distribution of appointment letters of 2,846 newly selected teachers and assistant teachers in government secondary schools at Lok Bhawan -- the Uttar Pradesh secretariat here.

''Our government has implemented a fair and transparent process of recruitment in government services. After coming to power in 2017, the state government started the recruitment process by eliminating all the hurdles of recruitment in government jobs.'' The chief minister claimed that four and a half lakh youths have been given government jobs during past four years and by the completion of five years, over five lakh youths would have been given government appointments.

And many times more youth will be provided jobs and employment in the private sector, he added.

He said over 1.5 lakh teachers were recruited in primary, secondary and technical education departments following reservation norms.

The chief minister said, ''Teachers should be role models for the students, who remember them for life. The newly selected teachers should reach the schools on time and contribute in the all-round development of the student.'' PTI ABN CK

