Delhi's COVID-19 vaccine stock to last for eight days: Bulletin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The national capital's stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine will only last for eight days, according to a vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the balance stock of the vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield--were 3,37,670 and 5,76,490 doses, respectively.

The bulletin noted that 48,260 doses of Covaxin and 3,29,390 doses of Covishield were added to the stock on Wednesday.

In all, the Delhi government has received 1,07,98,960 doses of vaccine to date, out of which, 27,33,660 doses were of Covaxin, and the remaining Covishield.

The city has administered 1,11,03,991 doses of vaccine, including those given at private facilities, out of which, 80,02,411 were first doses and 31,01,580 second jabs.

On Wednesday, 1,15,801 vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 71,532 were first doses and 44,269 were second ones, the bulletin said.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity is 1,77,496 doses per day, it added.

