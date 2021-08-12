Left Menu

Need for quantum leap to make education's delivery, evaluation future-proof post Covid: Experts

We have to assess the emotional intelligence, social intelligence, and now in the pandemic, physical health and the adversity quotient of the students. I believe the evaluation system should be a mix of academic evaluation and the evaluation of these personality quotients, he said.Highlighting the governments response to the pandemic, Harsh Kumar, Secretary NCERT said an alternative calendar for primary and secondary classes was rolled out within two weeks of the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 21:27 IST
Need for quantum leap to make education's delivery, evaluation future-proof post Covid: Experts
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

There is need for a quantum leap to make Indian education system's delivery and evaluation future-proof in the post-pandemic era, according to experts.

More power to teachers, upskilling teachers with annual evaluation, setting up of a national e-school and fortifying public schools, are among the recommendations made by experts during a a round table discussion organised by ''Think Change Forum'', a think tank.

''When we plan our evaluation system, we have to be very clear on the need for balancing the academic quotient with other life skills like problem solving ability, creativity and innovation. Our evaluation system of the future should be outcome centric and not output driven,'' said noted educationist Gowri Ishwaran.

Col Gopal Karunakaran, CEO Shiv Nadar School, echoed Ishwaran's views saying, ''The fundamental question of assessment is deeply connected with what we value as a nation. We have to assess the emotional intelligence, social intelligence, and now in the pandemic, physical health and the adversity quotient of the students.'' ''I believe the evaluation system should be a mix of academic evaluation and the evaluation of these personality quotients,'' he said.

Highlighting the government's response to the pandemic, Harsh Kumar, Secretary NCERT said an alternative calendar for primary and secondary classes was rolled out within two weeks of the pandemic. ''Various apps were developed and released on the website of NCERT, along with this, educative videos and online classes for all classes from 1-12 under PM e-VIDYA was launched. Online counselling by experts under MANODARPAN is being conducted. The government machinery is in full swing to implement the National Education Policy in letter and spirit,'' he said. While agreeing upon the teaching and learning challenges due to the sudden switch to the online classes Rajib Dasgupta, Professor and Chairperson, Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, Jawaharlal Nehru University said, ''The dialogue around how to reopen the schools is important now as the switch to online education has been really difficult and unsatisfactory, as we were not used to it.'' ''There is a lot of recalibrating and rethinking that the school education has to go through in purely epidemiological term,'' Dasgupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021