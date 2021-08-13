Govt puts $46M to improve infrastructure at Mt Aspiring College

Significant progress is being made on new infrastructure at Mt Aspiring College for present and future students and teachers, Education Minister Chris Hipkins says.

The Government has put $46 million into redeveloping the school, to improve property conditions and add more classrooms to make room for the growing population in Wanaka.

"This investment recognises that Mount Aspiring College is growing rapidly and needs both expansion and modernisation to cope," Chris Hipkins said.

"Great progress is being made on the construction of two new buildings, which began at the start of this year and will deliver 32 teaching spaces between them. The new buildings will also house a whare, specialist music and art studios, a small theatre, and a big library."

Chris Hipkins visited Mt Aspiring College today, to see the project underway and meet with the principal, teachers and students at the school.

"I know what a difference new teaching and learning spaces can make in a community that is one of the fastest-growing in the country. It is not only good for the school community, but this project is also providing a boost to the local economy and supporting the Government's goal of accelerating our economy post-COVID-19 and building back better," he said.

"Seeing the project in person today and seeing the number of workers on-site really emphasises the positive effect the project has had on the local economy, supporting jobs across the region."

Chris Hipkins also checked out the rapid response classrooms that have been repurposed from Arrowtown School to Mount Aspiring College so it has the teaching and learning space it needs while construction is underway.

"This is a great example of how we are using property in an effective and efficient way, repurposing it across schools to cater for school's needs as they arise," Chris Hipkins said.

"Families rightly expect their children to be able to learn in warm, dry and comfortable classrooms, and we are working hard to make that happen right across New Zealand."

Another exciting part of this project is the construction partner, Naylor Love, sharing knowledge and expertise so that students and staff get to benefit from seeing the construction, and professionals in action. The company will also be offering a scholarship to a student for further study.

The school project is part of the National School Redevelopment Programme.

