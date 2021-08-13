Odisha: VIMSAR students, docs write to PM demanding AIIMS in Sundargarh

Students and doctors of VIMSAR-Burla have sent postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding setting up of an AIIMS in Odisha's Sundargarh district.

An AIIMS will be helpful in providing tertiary medical care to lakhs of people in the region, said Sanjeeb Mishra, the president of the resident doctors' association of VIMSAR.

''The infrastructure, developed by the NTPC, is available at Sundargarh and that can be used for the AIIMS facility,'' he said.

The state government had proposed to the Centre to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district in western Odisha.

Last November, then chief secretary AK Tripathy had urged the Union health secretary to consider setting up the second AIIMS at Sankara where power utility NTPC has already developed infrastructure.

Subsequently, a central team had also visited the site to review the infrastructure, but no development happened after that.

Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) students will also benefit as they would get an institute of national repute to pursue post-graduation and carry out research works, Mishra said.

''The Union government has already established two AIIMS in Bihar. Hence, it should take steps for establishment of the second AIIMS in Sundargarh to meet the healthcare requirements of western Odisha at the earliest,'' Mishra said.

