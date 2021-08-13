A Mind Training Masterclass online

The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health, Chennai, in partnership with ARTH, Mumbai, a mental health and wellness initiative based in Mumbai, is opening admissions for its 4th course titled 'Healing the Mind through Knowing the Mind''. The course which was designed under the guidance of the world-renowned Buddhist teacher, author, and filmmaker Dzongsar Khyentse Rinpoche follows the Nalanda tradition of Mind study and includes lectures, discussions, group exercises, hand-outs, and various other practices such as 'Shamatha' meditation. The course is highly sought after and all three previous three courses in 2018, 2019, and 2020 were sold out to capacity and drew an eclectic group of people from all walks of life like Justice Prabha Narasimhan, ex DGP Latika Saran, Justice Kannan, Dr. Pina Ridente, retired Senior Psychiatrist from the University of Trieste, Italy, well-known dancer, and choreographer Preethi Athreya, etc.

Retired High Court Judge Prabha Sridevan who attended the course in 2019 says, '' The course has taught me many priceless things, one of which is that I have learned not to react but to pause, and only if necessary, respond. This is very calming.'' Former DGP, TN, Latika Saran who attended the course in 2019 says, ''Being mindful is something that can be incorporated into all we do and when done with focus, I find the work is completed quickly''. One of the guest teachers for the course will be Ven Geshe Dorji Damdul, who has served as the official translator of the Dalai Lama since 2005. He has worked with the Dalai Lama on a number of his books such as Ethics for The New Millennium, Beyond Religion, The Graded Path, and also the blockbuster The Art Of Happiness by the Dalai Lama and Professor Howard Cutler. The book was on The New York Times bestseller list for 97 weeks and was translated into 50 languages. As the course is being conducted online several people have joined from all over the world. The course will commence on September 18th, 2021.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)