ISDC inks pact with JECRC univ to set up international centre of excellence

Agrawal also said the undergraduate programmes offered by the centre include B.Com Hons in Finance and Analytics, B.Com Hons in International Finance and Accounting and BBA Hons in Digital Marketing. The PG programmes include M.Com in Management Accounting, MBA in Digital Business, MBA in Financial Markets and MBA in International Finance.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 13:59 IST
International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and JECRC University have signed an agreement to set up an international centre of excellence for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. “The decision to establish the centre has been taken to ensure learners have a comprehensive understanding of the various global academic domains and certifications that are essential to stand out and meet the evolving industry standards,” Arpit Agrawal, Vice Chairperson of JECRC University, said.

Through the centre, ISDC will provide opportunities to the JECRC University (Jaipur) students to participate in practical and integrated global programmes related to the industry.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed recently, he added. Agrawal also said the undergraduate programmes offered by the centre include B.Com (Hons) in Finance and Analytics, B.Com (Hons) in International Finance and Accounting and BBA (Hons) in Digital Marketing. The PG programmes include M.Com in Management Accounting, MBA in Digital Business, MBA in Financial Markets and MBA in International Finance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

