Parul University Continues to Pave Its Path Towards Becoming A Leader In Higher Education

From the date of its inception, Parul University has been setting benchmarks in higher education, through cutting-edge research and innovation, enriching global exposure, milestone placement records, and a unique culture for student comprehensive exposure. This Vadodara, Gujarat based University has been amongst the top Universities in the State which has been committed towards developing and shaping the future think tank of India, in its numerous fields of academics. With the challenges in education presented by the recent pandemic, the University has successfully emerged as a leader in higher education through its adaptive and innovative teaching methodologies and its unique blend of student and industry centric academics. As a way of bridging the industry academia gap while at the same meeting the contemporary demands in higher education, the University has, on offer, over 450 diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Having under its wings over 16,000 students placed in fulfilling careers, Parul University has been displaying far reaching heights in providing students with the best placement opportunities. Through the efforts of its dedicated Training and Placement Cell the University has been creating ties with eminent industries and corporates which have been conducting numerous campus drives at the University’s campus each year. Annually upto 800 recruiters visit Parul University with lucrative offers of uptoRs 29 lacs, to meet the standard of quality and excellence within each one of the University’s pass-out students. The University has carved a niche through its uniquely crafted curriculum which focuses on providing students with industry centric training, right from the first day of their academics. Upon having their foundation of exceptional education laid by the University, a number of Parul University’s alumni have worked with the world’s top fortune 500 companies such as SAP, Amazon, Facebook, IBM amongst others. Beyond the scope of academics, the University has been making a mark across Gujarat through its notable entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives. The University’s students and faculties, with the support of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Centre have been developing and formulating notable start-up projects which have been supported and funded by the government. In support of its start-up and innovation initiatives, Parul University has received grants of over Rs 3 Cr for the further development and incubation of these projects. The University not only has been cultivating a unique start-up culture amongst its students, but it has also been furthering an ecosystem of innovation in the city of Vadodara and the State of Gujarat through its recent addition to the city start-up infrastructure, Vadodara Start-up Studio. To support its start-up centred activities, the University has effectively developed flagship events under its Innofest banner which have been creating endless platforms for students, faculties and investors. Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) under the MHRD, Government of India, ranked Parul University among the top 50 Private Universities of India in recognition of its contribution to the scope of entrepreneurship. In developing its curriculum and in structuring its student based academic experience, the University has paid particular attention towards developing cells which have been centred on the comprehensive development of the students. Through these cells, the students of Parul University have managed to reap the additional benefits of studying at this leading campus through an exposure to complementary student services. Cells such as the Armed Forces Motivational Cell for grooming and nurturing students in the path of the armed forces, the Competitive Examination Cell to provide effective training in the numerous areas of the civil services, along with the Social Responsive Cell, Women Development Cell, Career Development Cell amongst others. Through these cells, the University’s students have managed to stay ahead of the market trends through their in-depth knowledge and on demand skill sets. In another of its solution centred academic initiatives, Parul University upon identifying the practical skill gap created by the pandemic, introduced a new range of practical based certificate programs. Through these skill based continuous education programs, the University has been able to ensure the upskilling and reskilling of its students, faculties and numerous experts of the industry so as to learn and master the global market trends. By offering over 220 certificate programs, and 110 executive developments, the University has been successfully enhancing its industrial collaborations to develop an educational experience which is constantly relevant and meets the needs of the industry. As a way of enhancing and contributing to the academic fraternity while at the same time developing the much needed solutions for the society, Parul University has embarked on a journey of extensive research. Through its intramural and extramural research efforts, the University holds to its name 101 patents filed, 77 patents published, 49 copyrights filed and granted along with over 1,100 papers published. In recognition of its notable research efforts the University has been ranked 7th Nationally by Indian Patent Office. The University's numerous research collaborations with notable national and international organisations have brought in grants amounting to Rs 3,21 Cr. The University has also been extensively focusing on promoting the scope of research and advancing academics through its 217 Ph.D guides, making it the only private University in Gujarat with the highest number of research guides. Owing to its efforts towards research, the University’s Centre of Research for Development bears the mark of recognition from the DISR.

Through its international initiatives, Parul University has managed to successfully redefine the term career, by providing students with career opportunities that go beyond placements through its study abroad and pathway programs. The University has introduced global degree programs which have been allowing the students to commence their undergraduate studies in India, and proceed with their post graduation in various countries across France, United Kingdom, Poland, Canada, USA amongst others. Going beyond its full time programs, Parul University through its International Relations Office has also been creating numerous opportunities for student exchange. Throughout the period, the University has created exchange opportunities for over 800 students to go abroad and for 80+ professors and 350 students to visit India, in numerous short term and long term exchange programs. Through numerous initiatives, Parul University remains committed towards contributing to the scope of higher education and to the development of India’s youth in order to shape the future of the nation and of the world.

