Male counterparts used sexually vulgar language, alleges MSF women leaders

A group of women activists of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student arm of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has petitioned the State Women's Commission seeking action against a few of its male leaders who had allegedly conversed to them in a sexually-vulgar manner.

Sources in the women's wing called MSF-Haritha said they have petitioned the Women's Commission against MSF president P K Nawaz and Malappuram district general secretary V Abdul Wahab for allegedly using vulgar language during the MSF's state leadership meeting held on June 22.

MSF-Haritha members decided to approach the State Women's Commission after the IUML leadership allegedly failed to address their grievances.

The State Women's Commission member Shahida Kamal said the commission has received the complaint and would investigate it.

''The commission will look into the complaint seriously and impartially. The references made in the complaint were against our cultural values and morality,'' she told reporters in Kasaragod.

According to the complaint, a copy of which was telecast by a Malayalam news channel, the MSF leaders had termed their women counterparts as ''infertile feminists''.

While taking the views of the women members on organisational matters, the state president allegedly said a harlot may also have her own versions, the complaint said.

The Haritha members also alleged that during telephonic conversation, an MSF leader addressed them using vulgar words.

When contacted, IUML state general secretary PMA Salam said the MSF Haritha members had given the complaints to the party and efforts were made to address their grievances holding meetings of both the parties together.

''Several meetings were held with both parties. We had assured them (MSF-Haritha) that a decision would be taken in the matter. It got delayed due to the busy engagements of the party leadership,'' he told PTI.

Salam said the party, which studied the issue seriously, has taken a serious note of the incident.

Reacting to the issue, the Women's League leader Noorbina Rasheed said in Kozhikode that they have not received any complaint yet but would look into the issue seriously and take appropriate action.

Although MSF has not officially reacted to the allegations, the MSF state president has conveyed to the IUML state leadership that he had only used some sentences generally being used during speeches and he never intended to harass the women colleagues in the organisation, party sources said.

