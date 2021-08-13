How To Ace CBSE Class 10 MCQ Based Science Board Exam for Term 1 2021-22?

The Class 10 Term 1 examinations are approaching in a few months, and students are gradually increasing their preparation level to ace the examinations. Following the guidelines of the revised assessment scheme, students have pivoted and changed their examination strategy to focus on revised examination patterns.

The total theory examinations (Term 1 & 2) are 80 marks, and 20 marks weightage has been allotted for internal assessment across the two terms. The examination will be of 90 minutes duration, and the question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type.

Those students who have not commenced their preparations yet, need not worry. Here are five tips for you to follow so that you can ace the Term 1 Science examinations.

1. Understanding the fundamentals Scoring well in an MCQ-based examination calls for a thorough understanding of the concepts. Students first need to understand the basic concepts well to score well in the examinations. In an MCQ-based examination, there is wider scope to cover the syllabus exhaustively in a question paper than other question types, so comprehensive coverage and understanding the concepts is a pre-requisite. 2. Practice every question type Testing knowledge against a variety of questions is essential to understand if we have understood the concepts and the theory aptly. MCQs are an excellent way to test conceptual understanding.

However, students need to prepare by practicing all the anticipated variety of questions. Right from stand-alone MCQs to MCQs based on assertion-reason to case-based MCQs, Oswaal CBSE MCQs Question Bank Class 10 Science For Term I & II Board Exams 2021-22 has all the questions that a student needs to practice.

It is strictly based on the Special Assessment Scheme issued by the Board on July 22, 2021, for Board Examination -2021-22, making it the most current and most comprehensive exam preparation resource for Term 1.

3. Rigorous practice The Term 1 examinations will be held in November – December. Students need to ensure that they get the maximum possible practice before then so that they are able to perform well in the 90-minute examination. The examination is expected to have MCQ-based questions such as case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. Rigorous practice in all these question types will improve a student’s answering speed and accuracy and improve the chances of getting high scores in the examination.

Oswaal New Syllabus CBSE MCQ Question Bank Class 10 Science for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 contain. It provides ample practice questions and the scope to test one’s knowledge rigorously, making it a must-have for the Science Term 1 exam preparation. Here’s the recommended link for New Syllabus CBSE MCQ Question Bank Class 10 Science for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3iDAL61 New Syllabus CBSE MCQ Question Bank Class 10 for All Subjects for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3CI88wD 4. Test and learn An important part of learning is testing and learning in a continuous cycle. Repeated testing and learning in short bursts can improve memory, build long-term retention and enhance retention.

Students should practice learning and testing to ensure that key concepts are firmly entrenched in their memories. These CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 10 for Term 1 & 2 include unit-wise periodic tests. This supplements the concept of test and learns and ensures students build their long-term memory.

5. Learn and analyze If students are able to understand where they went wrong in answering a particular question, then it will help them to course correct. These CBSE MCQ Question Banks Class 10 include Answers with Explanations. This detailed review of student’s responses helps them self-correct and learn faster.

Conclusion To ace the Term 1 examination, students should commence their preparation in a timely manner. Rigorous practice, practicing all question types, testing, learning, and analysing are all strategies that can ensure that students score high in the examination.

