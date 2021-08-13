Govt to spend Rs 3 lakh crore under NEP over next 5 years, says BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

The Centre will spend Rs 3 lakh crore over the next five years under the New Education Policy (NEP) to strengthen the education infrastructure in the country, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said on Friday.

Currently, there are over 11.6 lakh schools, more than 15 crore students and 57 lakh teachers of government and aided schools, the South Delhi MP noted.

''Under the New Education Policy 2.0 of the central government, a whopping Rs 3 lakh crore will be spent on education expansion. Under this, children under three years will be registered for admission in both government and private schools,'' Bidhuri said in a statement.

The NEP aims for universalisation of education from the pre-school to secondary level with 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in school education by 2030 and to raise the GER in higher education to 50 per cent by 2025.

In the latest budget, there is a provision for ''playschool, Bal Vatika, security and vocational studies,'' among others. There will also be a mechanism whereby children will be given education according to their interests, Bidhuri said.

He also took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he is busy making his face shine while the central government does all the groundwork.

Making changes to a law is a central government subject and it is the responsibility of the states to implement it, he said.

