Left Menu

Govt to spend Rs 3 lakh crore under NEP over next 5 years, says BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

The Centre will spend Rs 3 lakh crore over the next five years under the New Education Policy NEP to strengthen the education infrastructure in the country, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said on Friday.Currently, there are over 11.6 lakh schools, more than 15 crore students and 57 lakh teachers of government and aided schools, the South Delhi MP noted.Under the New Education Policy 2.0 of the central government, a whopping Rs 3 lakh crore will be spent on education expansion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 19:56 IST
Govt to spend Rs 3 lakh crore under NEP over next 5 years, says BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@rameshbidhuri)
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre will spend Rs 3 lakh crore over the next five years under the New Education Policy (NEP) to strengthen the education infrastructure in the country, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said on Friday.

Currently, there are over 11.6 lakh schools, more than 15 crore students and 57 lakh teachers of government and aided schools, the South Delhi MP noted.

''Under the New Education Policy 2.0 of the central government, a whopping Rs 3 lakh crore will be spent on education expansion. Under this, children under three years will be registered for admission in both government and private schools,'' Bidhuri said in a statement.

The NEP aims for universalisation of education from the pre-school to secondary level with 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in school education by 2030 and to raise the GER in higher education to 50 per cent by 2025.

In the latest budget, there is a provision for ''playschool, Bal Vatika, security and vocational studies,'' among others. There will also be a mechanism whereby children will be given education according to their interests, Bidhuri said.

He also took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he is busy making his face shine while the central government does all the groundwork.

Making changes to a law is a central government subject and it is the responsibility of the states to implement it, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021