Left Menu

45% kids living in children homes in south, southeast Delhi unable to identify 2 digit nos: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 21:14 IST
45% kids living in children homes in south, southeast Delhi unable to identify 2 digit nos: Study
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 45 per cent of kids living in children homes in south and southeast Delhi were unable to identify two digit numbers, while 25 per cent of those surveyed could not even recognise numbers, according to a survey by the DCPCR.

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) conducted a baseline assessment of children in childcare institutions in July.

The survey was conducted in 30 children homes of south and southeast districts and 400 children in the age group of 6 to 18 were covered. A majority of those surveyed were in the 12-15 age group.

There are nearly 100 childcare institutions in the national capital and one-third of them are located in south and southeast Delhi.

The survey found that 37.5 per cent of the children could not read Hindi stories, while 18 per cent were unable to identify even Hindi letters.

It also stated that 25 per cent were not even able to identify numbers, while 45 per cent could not recognise two-digit numbers.

DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu said this is a pilot project initiated by the panel and in order to work towards enhancing foundational and numeracy skills, it has already initiated a reading campaign in the institutions.

The campaign aims to ensure that 100 per cent children are able to read Hindi fluently with comprehension and perform arithmetic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication and division.

Child Care Institutions house children who are victims of trafficking, sexual violence, parental incarceration, parental death, child labour, amongst others.

PTI SLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021