Maha: Nashik ZP official accused of bribery surrenders

A Nashik Zilla Parishad official whose aide and driver were held allegedly taking a bribe on her behalf surrendered on Friday and was remanded in police custody for one day, officials said.

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau had nabbed ZP primary teacher Pankaj Dashpute and driver Dnyaneshwar Yeolo red-handed on August 10 while taking a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a man running an educational institute.

Advertisement

An ACB probe showed the bribe was taken on behalf of Nashik Zilla Parishad (ZP) education officer (Secondary Education) Dr Vaishali Pankaj Vir-Zankar (44).

Vir Zankar, who was on the run since Dashpute and Yeole were nabbed, surrendered on Friday, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)