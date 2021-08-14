Optician India Eye Awareness Session on 15th August 2021 1:00 PM

New Delhi, Delhi, India: - Business Wire India • Optician India Press Release: 14th Aug, 2021, New Delhi, India • Available on FB Live Announcing the session Do Gaz Ki Doori Mask Aur Chashma Dono Kyun Na Ho Zaroori An Eye Awareness Initiative by Optician India Magazine in association with the India Vision Institute and Supported by Polaroid Eyewear, Optician India highlights the need for getting vaccinated and still maintain all Covid appropriate norms. Optician India aims to encourage people to visit their nearby eye care professional to know more about avoiding risks of catching infections through the eyes besides urging people to take adequate eye safety precautions by wearing protective eyewear that might help reduce the chances of infections due to an added layer of protection gained from avoiding repeated touching of eyes and also while moving in public and crowded areas.* The session shall enable discussion on this much-needed topic with the who's who of Indian Research and Optical Industry. Prof Monica Chaudhry is a retired optometrist and educator from AIIMS. She is now the founder of LearnBeyondVision an online teaching platform and has been the head of Health Sciences at Sushant University, head of Optometry at Amity and at IGNOU. She was also the chairman of the Optometry Council of India. She shall help moderate the session.

Shri Vinod Daniel, CEO India Vision Institute shall address the viewers and welcome all panelists Panelists: Dr M Emmanuel Bhaskar - MD, Professor of Medicine, Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Chennai, having done a study which was published in Journal of American Medical Association on SARS-CoV-2 Infection Among Community Health Workers in India Before and After Use of Face Shields. It was the first global evidence on community use of face shields and quoted widely for the same.

Dr Rajesh Sinha who is currently working as a Professor of Ophthalmology in the Cornea, Cataract & Refractive surgery services at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi, He has done his specialty training at R. P. Centre, AIIMS and then did DNB, FICO, FIACLE and FRCS. He has done fellowship at the University of Washington, USA.

Shri Amod Gogate – a graduate from (AIIMS) and M.Optom from BVP, Pune. Fellow British Contact Lens Association (F-BCLA) and currently Global Ambassador of British Contact Lens Association. He has completed the Executive Programme in Global Business Management from IIM, Calcutta. After a 15 year stint with Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Amod is now, Associate Director & Professor, Training & Education (Optometry) PBMA's H V Desai Eye Care Hospital & Institute, Pune, Maharashtra, India.

The Campaign was launched with the help of over 4500 Eye Care Professionals and also on Optician India's Social Media Platforms.

*Disclaimer: There are multiple ongoing types of research and till now no conclusive evidence has been established linking usage of Protective Eyewear helping reduce infections. For more information about Optician India visit: https://www.opticianindia.com Follow us on: • Facebook • Twitter • Instagram • Telegram • YouTube

