Over 98pc of arts students declared passed in Class 12 Odisha board exams

Over 98 percent of candidates in the arts stream were declared passed in the Class 12 examinations, the results of which were announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha on Saturday and girls outperformed boys.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the marks were allotted according to an alternative assessment scheme, as the examinations could not be held due to the second wave of COVID-19. The results were announced by Dash at the CHSE office here.

Advertisement

Of 1.89 lakh students in the arts stream, 1,86,685 cleared the Higher Secondary Exam (HSE), 2021, he said, adding that the percentage of passes is 98.58 percent.

At least 95 students secured more than 90 percent marks, the minister said.

According to him, 92.34 percent of the girls passed the HSE as compared to 85.98 percent of the boys.

For the vocational stream, 4,879 students cleared the exams with the percentage of the pass at 99.16.

The results of the science and commerce streams were announced by the CHSE on July 31. The percentage of pass in the science stream was 95.15 percent, while the same for commerce students was 94.96.

The government had sought additional time from the Supreme Court, which had directed that the results should be declared by July 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)