Maha: 4 ventilators commissioned in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 14-08-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2021 20:39 IST
Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant commissioned four ventilators given to Latur district amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Saturday.

These are among the 52 ventilators that have been allotted to the Marathwada region, they added.

Samant appreciated students who are part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) for volunteering during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said students needed to be vaccinated on priority in order to open educational institutions and asked the district administration to check if 25 per cent of daily doses can be reserved for students.

