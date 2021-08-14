Social Justice ministry launches TAPAS to offer courses in field of social defence

Union minister Virendra Kumar on Saturday launched an online portal 'TAPAS' to provide access to lectures by subject experts and other study material in a manner that supplements the physical classroom without compromising on the quality of teaching.

The ministry officials said the main objective of introducing the course modules is to impart training and enhance the knowledge and skills for the capacity building of the participants.

"TAPAS or Training for Augmenting Productivity and Services can be taken up by anyone who wishes to enhance his or her knowledge on the topics and there is no fee for joining. The five basic courses are on the drug (substance) abuse prevention, geriatric/elderly care, care and management of dementia, transgender issues and on the comprehensive course on social defence issues," they said.

The idea of TAPAS was conceptualised at a time when exploring the online medium for work and education had become imperative due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and what fuelled it further was the ministry's vision of ensuring maximum participation of stakeholders and volunteers working in the field of social defence for better training and capacity building.

TAPAS is the initiative of the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Kumar urged everyone to enrol on the course for a better understanding of the issues of substance abuse prevention, elderly care, transgender welfare and beggary prevention.

"Everyone working in the field of social defence is encouraged to enrol for the course. It is an online course and one can utilise this facility to its full potential.

"In our education system, where the offline mode of teaching is so deeply entrenched, this course will lead the path of change and open up new possibilities. There is no dearth of respect and regard for our age-old 'guru-shishya parampara', but there is no reason why it cannot be transited to the online medium," the minister noted.

Talking further about the initiative, R Subrahmanyam, secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said TAPAS is a standard MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) platform with course material such as filmed lectures and e-study material. It also includes discussion forums to support and encourage interactions among students and course coordinators.

Radhika Chakravarthy, joint secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment also highlighted the components of TAPAS.

"There will be a virtual class where an expert or a resource person will give a lecture about the subject with the help of animated infographics and PowerPoint presentations. The participants will be provided with informative material like articles, case studies and other study material on the related topic, which can be downloaded for future reference.

"After completing each module, students can assess their understanding of the subject with the help of a multiple-choice quiz," she said.

