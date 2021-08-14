Assam guv suspends KKHSOU VC

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi has suspended the vice chancellor of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), Kandarpa Das for alleged irregularities during his tenure as the director of Gauhati University Institute of Distance and Open Learning (GUIDOL) from 2010-17, a Raj Bhavan communique said on Saturday.

The irregularities were regarding continuation of 21 unapproved courses in GUIDOL during the period which was reflected in the Comptroller and Auditor General's report, it said.

The governor suspended Das in his capacity as Chancellor of KKHSOU and handed over temporary charge to Nripendra Narayan Sarma, the professor of department of management of the university till further orders. The executive council of Gauhati University had appointed Justice Aftab Hussain Saikia as a one-man commission to enquire into all aspects pertaining to the CAG report in connection with continuation of unapproved courses of GUIDOL.

After going through the report, the governor who is also chancellor of Gauhati University, is of the opinion that the then Director of GUIDOL (Das) was well aware regarding continuation of the alleged unapproved courses, the communique said. The governor is also of the opinion that the courses were being run at the will of the then GUIDOL director without approval of the University Grants Commission (UGC) which is mandatory, it added.

