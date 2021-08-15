Left Menu

Govt will develop e-commerce platform for products made by women SHGs in villages: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the government will develop an e-commerce platform for the products made by women self-help groups SHGs in villages. Praising women self-help groups, Modi said there are more than eight crore women in the villages who are associated with them.These women make various products and now the government will prepare an e-commerce platform for their products to get a big market in the country and abroad, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 08:48 IST
Govt will develop e-commerce platform for products made by women SHGs in villages: PM
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the government will develop an e-commerce platform for the products made by women self-help groups (SHGs) in villages. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Modi said the government has also awakened the aspirations of those districts which were believed to have been left behind in the development journey.

''We are promoting roads, healthcare, education, employment and nutrition in over 110 Aspirational Districts that were lacking on the development matrix. Many of these districts are in tribal areas ''We are working hard to ensure these districts reach the level of all other districts in India,'' the prime minister said.

In the last few years, villages have been rapidly changing and have been provided with facilities like roads and electricity, he said.

Talking about the digital connectivity in rural areas, Modi said now the villages are connected with optical fibre network. Internet is reaching villages and digital entrepreneurs are being prepared in villages too. Praising women self-help groups, Modi said there are more than eight crore women in the villages who are associated with them.

These women make various products and now the government will prepare an e-commerce platform for their products to get a big market in the country and abroad, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021