Left Menu

‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum to be rolled out in govt schools from Sep 27: Kejriwal

Apart from the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 that are held every year, there is not much happening for yoga. We will be starting yoga classes and are preparing a huge team of yoga teachers and instructors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 12:07 IST
‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum to be rolled out in govt schools from Sep 27: Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum will be rolled out in government schools from September 27 as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The chief minister hoisted the national flag at Delhi Secretariat to mark Independence Day.

He also announced that yoga classes will be started in Delhi's halls and parks from October 2.

''Delhi gave yoga to the entire world but now it is becoming extinct. Apart from the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 that are held every year, there is not much happening for yoga. We will be starting yoga classes and are preparing a huge team of yoga teachers and instructors. A group of 30-40 people, who want to learn yoga, can approach us and we will provide yoga instructors,'' Kejriwal said.

The chief minister announced the rollout of the Deshbhakti curriculum in government schools from September 27 and said the aim is to instill a feeling of pride in every child and also to prepare them to give their everything for the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021