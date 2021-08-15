J-K admin committed to ensure dignified return of Kashmiri pandits to Valley: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to ensuring a dignified return of Kashmiri pandits to the Valley, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

He said considerable progress has been made on providing transit accommodation and jobs to Kashmiri Pandit migrants in the valley under the Prime Minister's Development Package.

''Government is committed to ensuring the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandit brothers,'' Sinha said in his Independence Day address at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.

''We have made considerable progress in fulfilling the promise of providing 6,000 transit accommodations and providing 6,000 jobs to the Kashmiri migrant community under the Prime Minister's Development Package,'' he added.

The construction of 849 transit accommodations has been completed and the work on 1,376 others is underway, he said.

Transfer of 278 kanals (14 hectares) of land was approved for 2,744 additional flats last month, he added.

''Out of the second installment of 3,000 posts, 841 posts have already been filled. On the eve of Independence Day, we have declared the result of 997 posts. I congratulate all the successful candidates. The result for additional 1,000 posts will be notified within a month following the verification process,'' Sinha said.

