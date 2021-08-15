Left Menu

Lockdown extended till Aug 31 in Puducherry

I have asked the department to go into the question of reopening institutions and once the report is available a decision would be taken after August 20 on reopening schools, she said.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 15-08-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 17:45 IST
Lockdown extended till Aug 31 in Puducherry
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry government on Sunday extended the existing lockdown till August 31.

The lockdown will have restrictions as were adopted so far and the night curfew would be in force from 10.30 p.m. to 5 a.m the next day, it was stated.

Religious places would be open till 9 p.m. with restrictions. Essential services would be permitted which included sale of milk and medicine.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan told reporters here that the government would take a decision on reopening of schools after obtaining a report from the Education department. ''I have asked the department to go into the question of reopening institutions and once the report is available a decision would be taken after August 20 on reopening schools,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021