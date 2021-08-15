ABVP celebrates 75th Independence Day by hoisting Tricolour at more than 1 lakh places

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday celebrated the 75th Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolour at more than one lakh places across the country, including 590 in the national capital.

The student wing of the BJP said in a statement that the flag hoisting was followed by ''honouring freedom fighters, singing of the National Anthem, Bharat Mata pujan, and cultural programmes'' under its 'Ek Gaon, Ek Tiranga' campaign.

''These programmes aimed at inculcating the feeling of patriotism among the local people. The national flag was hoisted with complete protocol and respect. The lowering of the flag was also ensured by the end of the evening,'' it said.

It added that the programmes were attended by ''millions of Indians at every district in the country'' from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Moirang in Manipur and from Baramulla in Kashmir to Nabarangpur in Odisha.

''The efforts of the ABVP 'karyakartas' across the country were indeed overwhelming. Today as the country enters the 75th year of independence, the enthusiasm in the initial celebrations shown by our ABVP 'karyakartas' is altogether inspiring in itself,'' ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said.

In Delhi, programmes were organised at Rajpura Basti in Vijay Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Basti in Paharganj, Ambedkar Basti in Shahdara, Chhattarpur Basti in Mehrauli, Bilaspur Camp in Mithapur, Mahatma Gandhi Camp in Paschim Vihar, Sector 26 in Rohini and Kusumpur Hill Basti near JNU among other places.

''All the 'karyakartas' were engaged in the preparation of this campaign from past one month. We will continue to organise such programmes throughout the year, so that the people of the state continue to be a part of this national festival. On behalf of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the citizens,'' Sidharth Yadav, state secretary-ABVP Delhi, said.

