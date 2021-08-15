Left Menu

ABVP celebrates 75th Independence Day by hoisting Tricolour at more than 1 lakh places

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP on Sunday celebrated the 75th Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolour at more than one lakh places across the country, including 590 in the national capital.The student wing of the BJP said in a statement that the flag hoisting was followed by honouring freedom fighters, singing of the National Anthem, Bharat Mata pujan, and cultural programmes under its Ek Gaon, Ek Tiranga campaign.These programmes aimed at inculcating the feeling of patriotism among the local people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 21:07 IST
ABVP celebrates 75th Independence Day by hoisting Tricolour at more than 1 lakh places
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday celebrated the 75th Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolour at more than one lakh places across the country, including 590 in the national capital.

The student wing of the BJP said in a statement that the flag hoisting was followed by ''honouring freedom fighters, singing of the National Anthem, Bharat Mata pujan, and cultural programmes'' under its 'Ek Gaon, Ek Tiranga' campaign.

''These programmes aimed at inculcating the feeling of patriotism among the local people. The national flag was hoisted with complete protocol and respect. The lowering of the flag was also ensured by the end of the evening,'' it said.

It added that the programmes were attended by ''millions of Indians at every district in the country'' from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Moirang in Manipur and from Baramulla in Kashmir to Nabarangpur in Odisha.

''The efforts of the ABVP 'karyakartas' across the country were indeed overwhelming. Today as the country enters the 75th year of independence, the enthusiasm in the initial celebrations shown by our ABVP 'karyakartas' is altogether inspiring in itself,'' ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi said.

In Delhi, programmes were organised at Rajpura Basti in Vijay Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Basti in Paharganj, Ambedkar Basti in Shahdara, Chhattarpur Basti in Mehrauli, Bilaspur Camp in Mithapur, Mahatma Gandhi Camp in Paschim Vihar, Sector 26 in Rohini and Kusumpur Hill Basti near JNU among other places.

''All the 'karyakartas' were engaged in the preparation of this campaign from past one month. We will continue to organise such programmes throughout the year, so that the people of the state continue to be a part of this national festival. On behalf of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the citizens,'' Sidharth Yadav, state secretary-ABVP Delhi, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
2
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021